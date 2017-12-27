Downlights Direct's Insulation Coverable Downlights from Aurora Lighting Now at Discounted Prices

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --There are many types of downlights available today, each with its own advanced features and capabilities. And at Downlights Direct, customers can choose from a wide array – including Aurora Lighting's insulation coverable downlights at more than 60% off.



Those who are looking for all kinds of lighting products have turned to Downlights Direct for years for all their lighting needs – be it for regular LED bulbs, ceiling lights, LED strip lights, switches and sockets, LED drivers, wall lights, lighting accessories, and more. At Downlights Direct, customers are assured of quality in whatever they purchase, since Downlights Direct sources its products only from the most established and long-standing lighting product manufacturers.



One particular product which has always been in high demand is the Aurora Lighting range of insulation coverable downlights. This type of downlight has a variety of purposes, and can be used for a number of applications. And now, thanks to Downlights Direct's strong partnership with Aurora Lighting, the range is now available for as much as 64% off.



The Aurora EFD-Pro Insulation Coverable Downlight (GU10) is exceedingly useful for both business and commercial premises as well as residential abodes, and customers who purchase it from Downlights Direct can avail of up to 64% off its regular retail price. The regular price of this range of downlights is £17.40, but at Downlights Direct, customers can have the product for as little as £6.26, including VAT.



Downlights Direct says more about this range of insulation coverable downlights from Aurora Lighting: "Aurora EFD-Pro downlights are the all in one downlight that can be used in (a) large variety of applications. They are not only insulation coverable but are resistant to airflow, fire and acoustic rated. The new design doesn't require an insulation cover cap but they can be covered with up to 300mm of thermal insulation when they are fitted with an LED (not halogen)."



In addition, this insulation coverable Aurora Lighting downlight is equipped with slots for air ventilation on both sides so the LED will receive a good flow of air. Unlike other fire rated downlights which are not equipped with holes for ventilation, this insulation coverable downlight has holes which give an increased supply of air to the LED, resulting in a longer lifespan for the LED.



There are a number of other Aurora Lighting products available at Downlights Direct, each with their own features and functions. All the products are offered with substantial discounts as well.



About Downlights Direct

Downlights Direct is a reliable and trusted lighting product supplier in the United Kingdom. To learn more about Aurora Lighting products and the selection available at Downlights Direct, visit the website.