Downlights.co.uk Confirms Latest Building Regulations in Regards to New Lighting Installations

Nowadays, more and more households and businesses are seeing the effectiveness of LED lamps and bulbs, not just because incandescent bulbs have been banned since 2011, but also because LED lamps and bulbs are much better by their own merit. LED lights are more energy-efficient as they consume less energy than traditional bulbs, and they last longer and are even brighter and more luminous as well. They are also loaded with more features, and customers can choose LED lighting which can be dimmable or non-dimmable, LED lighting which is fire rated, and more.



For customers looking for the right type of lighting for their needs, Downlights.co.uk readily provides the latest news on building regulations as well. According to Downlights.co.uk, Part L1 of the building regulations stipulate that for new lighting installations, 75% of all light fixtures and fittings should be energy efficient. Apart from this, Downlights.co.uk adds: "For the lamp or fitting to be deemed as energy efficient, it must produce over 400 lumens and have an efficiency of at least 45 lumens per watt."



Another set of criteria when it comes to lighting installations is confirmed by Downlights.co.uk, and this is that LEDs which are lower than 5 watts should be ignored and not considered. For those who have commercial lighting installations, Downlights.co.uk confirms Part L2 of the building regulations as well – and this includes the criterion that lamps "must achieve an overall efficacy of 55 lumens per watt." Downlights.co.uk adds that commercial lighting installations need to follow more complex building regulations, and it encourages customers to contact one of its representatives to find out more about these regulations.



But what these regulations all boil down to is this: that LED lamps are a much better alternative to standard lights in more ways than one. As Downlights.co.uk points out, "LED bulbs are now the number (one) choice for new and existing lighting installations. Due to advances in LED lighting technology over the last few years there is now an LED replacement for almost every energy hungry halogen and CFL (compact fluorescent lamp) ever produced."



