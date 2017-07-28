Downlights.co.uk Gives Customers as Much as 85% off the Regular Retail Price of LED Lamps

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2017 --Downlights need not be expensive, as Downlights.co.uk attests. If customers know where to look, they can take advantage of lower downlight prices compared to regular retail prices elsewhere from suppliers such as Downlights.co.uk.



LED lamps are all the rage nowadays, and for good reason. LED lamps are multi-purpose, meaning they can be installed in most any place or location, whether it's the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, front porch, garage, and more, and they are more efficient when it comes to energy consumption as well.



But some customers have the mistaken impression that LED lamps and downlights are costly, especially when compared to standard lights. This is where they are proven wrong by Downlights.co.uk. Downlights.co.uk knows all too well that LED downlights need not burn a hole in one's pocket, especially if customers go to the right source.



At Downlights.co.uk, customers are privy to lower prices compared to what they will find in other shops, simply because Downlights.co.uk has partnered with some of the most trusted and noteworthy brands around. These brands and manufacturers include Aurora Lighting, Philips, Megaman, Integral LED, and Click. As a matter of fact, due to partnership with these brands, Downlights.co.uk is able to offer an extensive range of LED lamps and downlights by as much as 85% off the regular retail price.



One such example is the Philips GU10 LED Dimmable lamp at 3.5 Watts, which is on offer at the Downlights.co.uk website for only £3.08, and this already includes VAT. In other shops, the same brand and model is available for £17.10. By shopping at Downlights.co.uk for this lamp, customers will be able to save as much as 85% off the regular retail price.



But even though the price is quite competitive, the quality does not suffer, explains Downlights.co.uk. The company confirms, "The Philips Master Value range of GU10 LEDs are cost-effective, high performance products, providing a lumen output of up to 290 lumens. Don't judge an LED by the wattage, although this has a low energy consumption of just 3.5 watts, it's high lumen output is as bright as many 50 watt alternatives." Incidentally, the lamp is fully dimmable as well, and it comes in three colour temperatures, from extra warm to warm white and cool white – perfect for any room or location in the home or in a commercial space.



Other LED lamps available at Downlights.co.uk for lower prices include a range of Aurora LED lights such as the Aurora Enlite 5W (only at £4.14 with VAT but £11.50 elsewhere), the Megaman 5W GU10 LED Dimmable Modo at £3.79 (with VAT) and £15.80 in other shops, and more.



About Downlights.co.uk

Downlights.co.uk is a well-known supplier of lighting products in the UK. To find out more about its selection of downlights and other lighting products, visit www.downlights.co.uk.