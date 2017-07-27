Downlights.co.uk Offers Wider Range of Bathroom Downlights from Halers, Leyton, and Other Brands

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Downlights are increasingly used in different areas of the home, but for those who want to improve their bathroom's overall look, bathroom downlights are the answer, as confirmed by Downlights.co.uk.



There may be various types of downlights available today featuring different capabilities and characteristics (fire rated, dimmable or non-dimmable, a variety of colour temperatures and beam angles, and more), but one of the increasingly popular types of downlights in use is the range of downlights for bathrooms.



Bathroom downlights are more popular than ever, primarily because more and more homeowners want this room in their home to exude a more relaxing, warmer, and cosier ambience. Bathrooms are no longer just seen as functional rooms where one performs one's hygienic tasks – they are increasingly seen as havens of comfort and relaxation and are outfitted with some of the most luxurious components around, such as freestanding baths, whirlpool baths, walk-in showers, steam showers, and more.



As such, there is an increased demand for the right kind of lighting for the modern bathroom. Gone are the days when a simple overhead light would do – today, customers are eager to take advantage of different kinds of lights for their bathrooms, and this, of course, includes bathroom downlights.



For those who are looking for the ideal bathroom downlights for their needs, they need not look further than Downlights.co.uk. Downlights.co.uk sources its products straight from premier brands such as Philips, Aurora, Leyton, JCC, Click, and more, and this direct sourcing allows Downlights.co.uk to offer lower prices as well.



At Downlights.co.uk, there is a wide collection of bathroom downlights available, such as those from Halers, Leyton, and JCC (a Leviton company). One such product is the Halers Fire Rated H2 Downlight, which is available from Downlights.co.uk for only £27.19, including VAT (the same product is sold for £39 elsewhere). Other products include the Leyton Modern LED Bathroom Ceiling Light, 18W, a sleek design available for only £82.91, with VAT. This product has a regular retail price of £98.70 in other shops, allowing Downlights.co.uk customers to save as much as 30% off the regular retail price.



Another popular bathroom light is the Leyton LED Up/Down Bathroom Wall Light, which has a chic and elegant design, ideal for the contemporary bathroom. At Downlights.co.uk, customers can purchase it for a mere £70.48, including VAT, whilst its regular price elsewhere is £83.90. Other bathroom downlights include the JCC Fire Rated LED Downlight, the Halers Fire Rated Adjustable LED Downlight, and more.



