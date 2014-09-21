Download and Convert YouTube Movies to iPhone iPad Realized by Digiarty Software

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2014 --Digarty Software, the leading multimedia software supplier, has updated the feature of converting YouTube movies separating downloads and conversion, to allow users to free download YouTube movies only or download and convert YouTube movies to iPhone iPad at one time.



Digiarty points out that some people like to enjoy YouTube movies with mobiles, for example iPhone iPad which are equipped with high resolution display to greatly improve users' experience during watching videos, rather than use PC/Mac. However, it is easily influenced by network situation and will cost a large amount of traffic if without WIFI, such as on the plane/train/bus to play movie online with iPhone/iPad. In order to have a better movie time, Digiarty suggests YouTube watchers to download YouTube movies and convert to iPhone iPad to save charges caused by mobile traffic and play movies fluently on the move.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, this professional all-in-one YouTube movies downloader and converter, is able to free download any YouTube movies in variety of formats (MP4/FLV/WebM etc.), resolutions (1080p, 720p etc.) and convert them to iPhone 6/5s/5c, iPad Air/Mini with Retina and other Apple devices to address video formats incompatible problem.



Read user guide to download and convert YouTube movies to iPhone iPad: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/download-convert-youtube-movie-iphone-ipad.htm



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is not only helpful to download and convert YouTube movies to iPhone iPad, but convert HD videos recorded by camcorders in formats MTS, MOD etc, to iPhone iPad or Android phones/tablets and mainstream video formats such as AVI, MOV, WMV for playback on PC/Mac. Furthermore, you can edit the converted videos by cropping, trimming, merging multiple videos and add subtitles. If you have a photo collection, you can create a photo slide show video with melodious music with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe as well.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software Inc. devotes to developing the most advanced DVD/video conversion and backup solutions and providing best support and sales service. Since establishment in 2006, it has owned an accomplished multimedia software system, including DVD ripper/Author/Copy and HD Video converter and received a lot of good reviews from customers all over the world.