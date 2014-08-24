Free Download Best Piano Teaching Videos Online for Adults and Kids

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2014 --WinXDVD Software (http://www.winxdvd.com/), a customer-oriented multimedia recreation solution provider, now presents an offbeat but free guide of downloading the best piano instruction videos for beginners or kids to help learn to play piano or keyboard at home.



There is a rising demand on learning piano at home, "I have a 5-year-old son who seemed to be interested in playing piano. I hesitate to find a piano teacher directly, which will cost a lot of money. What am I supposed to do?" said a parent painfully. Learning piano or other instruments at the early stage will be more helpful. Kids who are taking piano lessons with a local teacher usually get the basic skills required to build a musical foundation.



Downloading Piano lessons videos from YouTube is a good path for kids, beginners and busy office workers. For instance, the skill of learning to play piano by ear is very important but specialized, which cannot be realized easily, so downloading online piano videos for kids is a great supplement to it. Compared with watching piano teaching videos or taking piano lessons online, downloading piano lessons online free from YouTube is a more secure, casual and less traffic consuming. Especially, most videos are awash with advertisements that might not suitable for your children to see, let alone the farfetched auto-opened web pages containing insecure contents at sixes and sevens. Not only can avoid all these, downloading videos to local hard drive or device can make babies watch the piano instructional videos anywhere anytime!



WinX YouTube Downloader is a totally free YouTube video downloading software compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows XP, and Vista and so on. Its unique feature makes it a piece of cake to free download 4K ultra HD videos, 1080p HD videos and even 3D videos piano videos from internet. The advanced Multi-thread and Multicast Technologies help enhance audio/video sync and delivers 5-8x real-time download speed (of course it also varies with the internet speed). It can also free download YouTube Karaoke songs, Yoga music, funny cartoon videos and so on.



WinXDVD Software Inc. specifies the best video URLs, song names and detailed downloading steps at

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/kids-piano-videos-free-download.htm



About WinXDVD Software

WinXDVD Software is the biggest branch of Digiarty Software, Inc. which specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS. It provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Rippers, Video Converters, DVD Author, DVD copy software, online video downloader, audio video player, multimedia streaming app, etc.