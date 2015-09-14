Download 'Persuasion Equation' for Free and Begin Hearing 'Yes' More Often

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2015 --For a limited time, the American Management Association is offering a free download of one of its most popular eBooks, "Persuasion Equation: The Subtle Science of Getting Your Way," by Mark Rodgers. This is the only book you'll need to help receive the green light on a project, successfully win that promotion or land your biggest client ever.



Rodgers, an award-winning author and in-demand speaker and consultant, has spent three decades helping people hear "yes" more often, and now — for the first time all in one place — he's put everything anyone needs to know to go from zero to persuasion hero.



"The ability to persuade those around you is absolutely essential to success," according to the AMA. "This insightful guide reveals what really drives decisions and introduces readers to the persuasion equation — a powerful combination of factors to speed agreement. Learn how to win trust and leverage credibility, perfect the five-step persuasion process, generate group buy-in, master organizational politics and much more."



Alan Weiss, author of 55 books on consulting, says Rodgers is "the expert in persuasive powers." Soundview, which provides easy-to-read text and audio summaries of full-length business books, already has named "Persuasion Equation" one of 2015's "30 Best Business Books," and "Publishers Weekly" — the "bible of the book business" — proclaims "Rodgers excels at making a complex topic truly accessible, resulting in a valuable tutorial on getting to 'yes' in the corporate world."



"Mark Rodgers talks about something else that's just as important, though: how to conduct yourself with grace and integrity when things don't go your way," adds "New York Times" best-selling author Daniel Pink.



Persuasion Equation also has been featured on Time.com, FastCompany.com and Levo.com.



"As someone who loves to help people hear 'yes' more often, I'm thrilled that the AMA has made my book available to management professionals everywhere," says Rodgers, a Philadelphia native and Milwaukee resident. "I've created methods and models that have enabled thousands of people to earn millions of dollars for their organizations and themselves. I don't just write, speak and consult about persuasion; I live it."



Grab your free digital copy of "Persuasion Equation" (a $14.95 value) for a limited time only: http://response.amanet.org/freegift



View the book's trailer here: http://bit.ly/1CFKTme



For more information, visit www.persuasionmatters.com, http://www.amanet.org and www.amacombooks.org.



About Mark Rodgers

Mark's clients range from frontline practitioners to mid-level managers to C-level executives, and they include Fortune 500 companies, state associations, small businesses and not-for-profit agencies. Mark also is the author of "Accelerate the Sale: Kick-Start Your Personal Selling Style to Close More Sales, Faster" (McGraw-Hill, 2011), which quickly landed on "Inc." magazine's list of best-selling business books. He also has published more than 100 articles and holds the National Speakers Association's Certified Speaking Professional designation — one of only 500 people on the planet to have earned such a coveted achievement.



About The American Management Association

For more than 90 years, the American Management Association International (AMA) has been a world leader in professional development. AMA supports the goals of individuals, organizations and government agencies with a complete range of corporate talent transformation solutions, including public open-enrollment seminars and onsite group training, with both live and online learning capabilities. Organizations worldwide — including 90 percent of the Fortune 500 — turn to AMA as their trusted partner.



TO REQUEST A REVIEW COPY OF "PERSUASION EQUATION" OR AN INTERVIEW WITH MARK RODGERS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Popke

Two Lakes Media Group

michael@twolakesmedia.com / 608-576-4276