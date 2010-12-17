DownloadAndroid Releases an Update for Music Therapy for Sound Sleep

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2010 -- DownloadAndroid has currently updated Music Therapy for Sound Sleep to a new version including Install Location to SD card, Korean language support to meet demands of Korean users, and more stability of usage.



Since first released on Android Market, Music Therapy for Sound Sleep has enjoyed great popularity as well as high reputation. This is a totally free Android application available both on Market and on the company's official site. Wide recognition has made it one of the most notable health applications from DownloadAndroid (http://downloadandroid.info), a leading company of mobile software development. The latest update includes new features as installation to SD card, Korean language support, etc. All aim to provide more convenient usage and better use experience.



Music Therapy for Sound Sleep is based on the famous EEG to optimize human brains. For a necessary sound sleep, Low Speed Alpha Wave (8Hz to 9Hz) set in this app will comfort your mind, assisting you to fall asleep smoothly.



Totally different from the so-called leisure music, subliminal music embeds Alpha Wave to various musical pieces by delicately setting the rhythm to a certain frequency, while stimulating imagination with certain sound effects such as ocean waves, water droplets, etc. Listening to the piano playing and heaving tides, your sub-consciousness is awakened. It is guiding you to a brand new discovery of your potentials, to relaxation, and to creativity.



What is Alpha Wave?

Alpha Wave, one of the four fundamental brainwaves, has a frequency ranging from 8Hz to 12Hz. This leads to a sub-conscious state of mind, where we stay relaxed, concentrative and full of inspirations.



How to achieve Low Speed Alpha Wave in one's brain?

Low Speed Alpha Wave has a frequency from 8Hz to 9Hz, which stimulates a state at which one is nearly asleep and cannot think clearly. To generate such a frequency in one's mind, binaural beats are applied. For example, if the left ear is presented with a steady tone of 500Hz and the right ear a steady tone of 508Hz, these two tones combine in the brain. The difference, 8Hz, is perceived by the brain and is a very effective stimulus for brainwave entrainment.



Other features in Music Therapy for Sound Sleep:

-Elegant user interface

-Varied music themes

-Elaborate descriptions

-Enhances sleep quality



Music Therapy for Sound Sleep has been proved to be a good assistance in sleep induction, which enjoys lots of favorable comments on the Android Market. With notable improvements it will bring more benefits to users who are in need of a good night sleep.



