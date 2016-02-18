Downriver Cleanup & Restoration Launches Service for Pet Stain Removal in Downriver, MI

Southgate, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --What pet owner hasn't had the thrill of coming home to an unsightly little "present" on the rug from their favorite four-legged pal? It's a fact of life for those who, regardless of the stench and stains, wouldn't do without the furriest member of the family. So what's a pet owner to do? One carpet and upholstery cleaning company in Downriver, Michigan has the answer, 24/7. Downriver Cleanup & Restoration has launched an on-demand pet stain removal service. So whether it's the carpet or upholstery that's gotten the good old one two, they'll clean up the mess and restore the goods to their normal gleam, pronto.



The Downriver, Michigan carpet cleaning company is no stranger to marketplace accolades. Named as the number one company in flood and fire repair, their cleaning services are comprehensive. Eradicating foul odors and unsightly stains Downriver Cleanup & Restoration uses specialized equipment to restore carpets. Their state-of-the-art pet cleanup system cleans, disinfects and deodorizes all affected areas bringing them back to their original state.



Byron Combs, owner of Downriver Cleanup & Restoration said of the newly launched pet stain cleaning service, "Our company has been at this business of cleanup for over 23 years. As a local restoration contractor with number one status, we take our jobs seriously regardless of the damage. That includes the stains and odors our pets leave behind. Taking our customer service to a new level, we're happy to now launch this specialized service so pet owners can 'breathe free' in their own homes again."



Downriver Cleanup & Restoration also provides water removal, smoke removal and mold remediation. They can respond to any emergency after fire, storm, flood or plumbing incidents within thirty minutes. The family-owned business has payment plans and financing available as well as assistance with insurance claims paperwork. Adding to their commitment to prized customer service, all inspections and estimates are free.



For more information visit http://downriverrestoration.com/pet-stain-removal-downriver-michigan/



About Downriver Cleanup & Restoration

Downriver Cleanup & Restoration is a company based in Southgate, Michigan that serves commercial and residential properties. The cleanup company provides 24/7 service with timely specialists on hand. Experts are trained in every area of residential and commercial repair following property damage as a result of a flood, storm, plumbing malfunction, or fire. IICRC-certified, all team members are fully licensed and insured.



Bryon Combs

Owner, Downriver Cleanup & Restoration

