Downriver Lawyer Launches Video Conferencing Feature and Raises the Bar for Local Providers

Taylor, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --An efficient answer to finding a divorce lawyer in Downriver, Michigan, DownriverLawyer.com launches a streamlined approach. The only divorce attorney in Downriver to offer the service, the platform now includes video conferencing in its long list of features. Whether someone is a client or just simply inquisitive about being one, they can go to the easily-navigated site and talk to a lawyer. Taking some sting out of the unknown, the website is the virtual answer to divorce case questions like, who will get what, why, when and how.



Simply used, those in search of professional legal advice about divorce can visit the Video Conferencing tab on DownriverLawyer.com. From there they will speak with a receptionist who will make the connection to a divorce lawyer licensed to practice law in the State of Michigan. Choosing from a team of divorce attorneys, the site visitor will be placed with the best professional most suited to their case. For this service, there is no charge. If during the process a charge is necessary, the attorney will discuss costs before the consultation begins.



A representative of DownriverLawyer.com said about the new video conferencing service for legal advice, "If our first consultation together answers your questions then we're more than happy that the advice of our experienced attorneys suited your needs. If more needs to be accomplished however, we're happy to do that via more video conferencing. Or, you can set up an appointment for a face-to-face meeting with the lawyer of your choice. We're happy to help you through the process as easily as possible."



For more information visit http://downriverlawyer.com/matter-divorce-lawyers-downriver-mi/.



About Downriver Lawyer

Downriver Lawyer is a platform that provides legal assistance via a team of three lawyers expert in divorce proceedings as well as other family law concerns, elder law and personal injury cases.



