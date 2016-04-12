Downriver Roofers Announces the Addition of Siding Installation to Their Long List of Services

Allen Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Providing roofing services for 21 years, there's a "new" siding company in Downriver, Michigan that uses affordability as a working principle. Downriver Roofing now offers communities from Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview and Browntown to beyond Wyandotte a feasible way to restore the look of a home. Providing a welcome boost to old home exteriors with new siding installation or replacement, the roofing company beautifies the block. Just in time for summer, Downriver Roofers gives houses a facelift and their owners' pocketbooks some relief.



Following a free estimate for siding installation in Downriver, the pro roofing company can offer numerous services. Either vinyl or aluminum siding installation is provided as are soffits and trim, shutters and headers. Louvers in many decorative or operative choices are offered and for added detail, entrance renovations are available as well.



Mary Combs, CEO of Downriver Roofers said of the new siding installation service, "We like to think of our clients as our best investment. That's why we always send one of our highly-trained management specialists to work on-site to help facilitate the project with a hands-on approach. That said, we offer this same kind of customer service whether we're doing an extensive re-roofing project, protective roof coatings, or roof ventilation. From shingles to shoveling we're there to expertly see it through."



All estimates are free and given in a timely manner via a face-to-face consultation with a technician, on-site. All siding installation or roofing repair comes with a money-back guarantee.



For more information about the siding company in Downriver, Michigan visit http://downriverroofers.com/siding-installation-downriver-michigan/.



About Downriver Roofers

Downriver Roofers is a full-service licensed builder that specializes in installing, repairing, and maintaining residential and commercial roofs. A family-owned roofing company in Downriver, Michigan, Downriver Roofers has been in the industry for more than 20 years. They are fully insured, certified, and licensed by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (License #L450190).



