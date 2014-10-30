Downward Dunk on the Pistons Court with Yoga Shelter Making a Slam Dunk for Danialle Karmanos' Work It Out

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --The Detroit Pistons with the support of Yoga Shelter and the metro Detroit yoga community is hosting DOWNWARD DUNK Yoga on the Piston’s Court. Instruction led by Caren Paskel with Yoga Shelter. The event begins with a yoga session at 2:00pm followed by Pistons Power Hour and then the Detroit Pistons take on the Utah Jazz at 6:00pm.



“I want to inspire many different people coming together in support of one another and the Detroit Pistons, said Caren Paskel. “Yoga is for everyone. Each individual can change the world and have a blast doing it together Yoga Shelter style.”



“All of our programs give students focus, a path to follow and a philosophy to live by,” says Eric Paskel, who opened the first Yoga Shelter in 2004. “Every class, workshop and training is a step toward teaching us to be experts on our own lives, to become objective, clear, and powerful. The goal of yoga is to truly live each moment powerfully and fully.” Yoga Shelter is the place where yoga ROCKS. Yoga Shelter is celebrating ten years in business this November and offers a myriad of classes per week. Yoga Shelter has grown from the first studio in West Bloomfield and now offers classes in eight studios around the country including: West Bloomfield, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Southfield, Rochester Hills, Grosse Pointe, Midtown Detroit and Studio City, CA.



Yoga Shelter classes are set to music and the playlists are eclectic, uplifting and relatable; creating a light, fun, and energizing atmosphere. At Yoga Shelter the work is fun, exciting, innovative and inspiring. Yoga Shelter helps students create a healthier life because our teachers are experts, friendly and real. Yoga Shelter has changed the face of yoga from rigid, dogmatic and exclusive to flowing, personal, and inclusive.



“We are thrilled to be working again with the Detroit Pistons and Danialle Karmanos’ Work It Out, stated Hannan Lis” CEO of Lis Ventures and owner of Yoga Shelter. “Bringing together a large group of people to practice yoga while raising awareness for an exceptional organization such as DKWIO is a win for the community.”



A $25 registration fee includes access to participate in the yoga instruction, a lower-level ticket, a Pistons giveaway, and a $5 donation to Danialle Karmanos’ Work It Out. Yoga check-in is at 1pm in the West Atrium. Register at: PISTONS.COM/YOGA



About The Yoga Shelter

Yoga Shelter, established in 2004, is the place where yoga ROCKS. We offer a myriad of classes per week in locations across the country - Royal Oak, West Bloomfield, Bir¬mingham, Grosse Pointe, Southfield, Rochester Hills, Midtown Detroit and Studio City, CA. Yoga Shelter Midtown Detroit, also sponsoring the event, is one of our affiliate studios, owned and operated by a local Detroiter. At all of our studios, classes are set to music and the playlists are eclectic, uplifting and relatable; creating a light, fun, and energizing atmosphere. It is said we are all works in progress; this is only true if we are doing the work! At Yoga Shelter the work is fun, exciting, innovative and inspiring. Yoga Shelter helps students create a healthier life because our teachers are experts, friendly and real. We work to bring people together to better themselves and their impact in the community – more recently, Yoga Shelter made world news by bringing 2,300 people together at Yoga Rocks Ford Field to help support the Yoga By Design Foundation. Yoga Shelter has changed the face of yoga from rigid, dogmatic and ex¬clusive to flowing, personal, and inclusive. Everyone deserves Shelter and it’s available for the taking.



About Danialle Karmanos’ Work it Out

The mission of Danialle Karmanos' Work It Out in partnership with DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan (DKWIO) is to promote optimum health in mind, body and spirit through a comprehensive yoga-based approach that reduces anxiety, prevents childhood obesity and increases self-esteem. Founded in 2005, DKWIO is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that delivers quality programming to give children the tools to make healthy choices. DKWIO works in Detroit area Schools to promote wellness through yoga and nutrition. It's a wonderful organization doing great work to give the youth of Detroit tools for better living.



http://dkwio.org/