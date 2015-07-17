Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2015 --Doxamillion & Take over management group, Inc



booking@takeovermanagementgroup.com



DOXAMILLION



"LIVXN IN PARADOX"



LIVXN IN PARADOX BY DOXAMILLION



Doxamillion announces his new LP album "LIVXN IN PARADOX" LIVXN IN PARADOX BY DOXAMILLION IMMEDIATE RELEASE JULY 9th, 2015



Pre-orders available now on iTunes for a discounted price.



BY MAD MUSIC MILITIA



"Doxamillion is the next level artist"



-Rapzilla Viewer



"Can't get enough!"



-One Beat Live 88.3FM Miami



http://www.doxamillion.com | http://madmusicmilitia.bandcamp.com



Doxamillion is thrilled to announce the release of his new LP album "LIVXN IN PARADOX" Deluxe Edition, available everywhere on August 11th 2015.



About Doxamillion

Doxamillion was born in his hometown of Cali, Colombia. His music is a skillful blend of Hip-Hop, Latin, Reggae, and Pop; In short, Doxamillion is spearheading the movement in new musical trends. His unique style and fresh sound landed him performances throughout the U.S. in cities such as Miami, L.A., New Orleans, Atlanta, Delaware and many more. Dox has worked with artist such as Pitbul, Flo rida, Cool and Dre, Dipset, Grindmode... Dox is not only a recording artist but a music producer that produced 98% of "LIVXN IN PARADOX". Dox is also is a SAG actor and has filmed many commercials on tv such as Dr Pepper commercial with Pitbul, Burn Notice on USA and many more..



LIVXN IN PARADOX is for the whole family, including genres like pop, hip hop, reggae, EDM, trap and Latin blends. New singles like Mañana, Higher, and Fearless featuring Gemstones & Terry Josiah.



@DOXAMILLION