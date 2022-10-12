DOYB Technical Solutions Inc Offers Computer Security in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2022 --Every company must be aware of cyber and data breaches. The only way to avoid being the victim of a cyber attack is to invest in computer security in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia. This strategy helps companies prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks.



Successful companies are cyber secure. Today, most companies hire experts and build elaborate security measures to keep its network and data safe against cyber criminals and malicious software.



DOYB Technical Solutions, Inc. is top networking and computer security solution provider with offices in Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. DOYB Technical Solutions is trusted by small and large businesses in Atlanta, Macon, Marietta, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Roswell, Georgia, and the surrounding areas to protect their internet and data on multiple levels.



DOYB Technical Solutions, Inc. customizes computer solutions for all types of businesses. For instance, a healthcare facility may require security assistance for HIPAA compliance. To protect confidential financial information, a financial organization may require additional networking security and other computer security. It is essential to take precautions to prevent a data breach at the company.



The first step to proper computer security support is to assess the company's vulnerabilities and create a plan to mitigate or eliminate them. This procedure begins with a thorough Cyber Security Risk Assessment (CSRA). Through penetration testing, simulated phishing campaigns, and more, the DOYB technical team investigates the entire technology infrastructure with the assistance of the clients.



After compiling a comprehensive report on the client's business's vulnerabilities, they deliver the report and a remediation plan for review and discussion by the client and key business executives. They will help them control these data gaps and avoid future problems. To create a plan that addresses the unique dangers faced by their business, they investigate the IT environment in detail.



For more information on managed IT in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia, visit:https://www.doybtech.com/managed-it-service-provider-it-service-management-atlanta-roswell-alpharetta-marietta-ga/.



Call 678-369-2555 for details.



About DOYB Technical Solutions

DOYB Technical Solutions provides various computer, network, and cloud-based services for businesses in multiple industries, including legal, healthcare, finance companies, and government contractors.