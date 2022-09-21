DOYB Technical Solutions Inc. Specializes in Cyber Protection in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2022 --Every company must be aware of the threat of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Cyber protection in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia is the only means of preventing a cyber-attack. This strategy will assist businesses in preventing, detecting, and responding to cyber-attacks.



Successful businesses understand cyber security. The company has hired experts and built elaborate security measures to keep its network and data safe to counteract the growing threat posed by cybercriminals and malicious software.



Leading cyber security provider, DOYB Technical Solutions, Inc. is located in Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. Both small and large businesses trust DOYB Technical Solutions in Atlanta, Macon, Marietta, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Roswell, Georgia, and the surrounding areas to protect their internet and data on multiple levels.



The professionals at DOYB Technical Solutions guide their clients through safe online usage guidelines and monitor their networks for suspicious activity. It doesn't matter whether it's a data breach, an intrusion into the system, or an attack by malware: the repercussions of a failure in cyber security are severe, and they have the potential to have a far-reaching impact on a company's reputation, operations, and bottom line.



The safety of a business's employees and customers online depends on how well business owners maintain cyber security. Secure logins, verified user identities, and activity monitoring to prevent malware. If commercial systems get hacked, customers and employees might be unable to use the programs they use daily. This kind of shutdown can have long-lasting effects. Sixty percent of small businesses leave after experiencing their first cyberattack. DOYB Technical Solutions customizes the company's computer system.



A comprehensive evaluation of the potential risks posed by cyberattacks is the first step in this process. They investigate clients' entire technology infrastructure and provide penetration testing, simulated phishing campaigns, and more.



