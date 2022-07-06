DOYB Technical Solutions, Inc Specializes in IT Cloud Security in Alpharetta and Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2022 --IT cloud security protects information by keeping it within an on-premise environment rather than in the data center or the cloud. These measures include user and device authentication, data and resource access control, and data privacy. Usually, the data that is kept in a public cloud could be vulnerable to potential threats.



Businesses trust DOYB Technical Solutions, Inc for their reliable IT cloud security in Alpharetta and Atlanta, Georgia that comes up with data consistency, simple data migrations, and fast disaster recovery.



The DOYB Technical Solutions, Inc technicians, bring their experience and expertise to manage existing cloud infrastructure and create new cloud applications. They can also offer top-notch cloud solutions for the best cloud infrastructure services.



Their IT cloud security solution manages security for a network or an enterprise. Technologies in an IT cloud security solution include security information and event management, intrusion detection and prevention, and role-based access control that allow IT management and security teams to create, enforce, and manage policies that protect their organizations from cyber security threats.



Cloud IT security services are designed to protect the data and help businesses reduce risks. At DOYB Technical Solutions, their experts use industry-leading technology and expertise to monitor the network and systems of their clients, identify vulnerabilities, and mitigate risks. The experts take care of the businesses' data protection, reputation, and intellectual property while enabling them to focus on their core business.



Cyber attacks on business-critical systems have steadily increased over the last few decades. Companies have invested billions in safeguarding their information assets, but cyber attackers continue to exploit weaknesses in companies' security practices.



The DOYB Technical Solutions team will address the cloud security concerns by starting with a comprehensive assessment of the cloud application. The process entails cyber security risk assessment. The experienced professionals will provide consultations and solutions to meet their clients' expectations for their cloud solution.



About DOYB Technical Solutions

DOYB Technical Solutions provides a wide array of computer, network, and cloud-based services for businesses in multiple industries, including legal, healthcare, finance companies, and government contractors.