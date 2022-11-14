DOYB Technical Solutions Offers Cyber Security in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2022 --Businesses can benefit from an expert to help them manage their digital risk. Service providers have access to a wealth of information about threats and vulnerabilities that they can share with businesses to help them protect themselves against these risks. They can also advise companies on how best to secure their systems, identify potential threats, and prevent attacks before they happen.



At DOYB Technical Solutions, cyber security service providers offer a wide range of services, from basic web filtering to more advanced threat detection and prevention. They also assist with incident response and remediation.



DOYB Technical Solutions, Inc. serves small and medium-sized businesses in Atlanta, Macon, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, and Roswell, GA, with multilayered internet and data protection.



Effective cyber security in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia can safeguard one's staff and consumers. Secure logins verified user identities, and activity monitoring is necessary to defend against dangerous malware. If the business is the victim of a cyberattack, its customers and staff may lose access to the applications they use daily. This form of shutdown may have lasting effects. According to a study, sixty percent of small enterprises fail after their first cyberattack.



Small and medium-sized businesses must secure their data. Even a single data breach creates a risk that is hard to bear. Some companies might lose up to $300,000 in an hour if their computer system fails or if sensitive data is compromised. DOYB Technical Solutions, Inc offers a solution that can safeguard one's computer systems.



They provide all staff with continuously updated training and education on cyber incidents and cyber security strategies. Their short two- to five-minute interactive videos keep consumers interested and informed. In addition, they provide continuous assessment of their users' abilities through simulated phishing attacks. These campaigns evaluate and rate a person's users based on their responses to simulated attacks, further engaging users and identifying those who may need further training.



About DOYB Technical Solutions

DOYB Technical Solutions provides various computer, network, and cloud-based services for businesses in multiple industries, including legal, healthcare, finance companies, and government contractors.