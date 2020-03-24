DPSI and Applied Reliability Solutions Partner to Provide Maintenance and Reliability Solutions

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --DPSI, a CMMS software company based in Greensboro, NC, has formed a new partnership with Applied Reliability Solutions, a provider of operations, reliability and maintenance consulting services based in Nashville, TN. The partnership between the two companies provides customers with a full scope of CMMS software solutions as well as reliability services.



"DPSI is excited to partner with Applied Reliability Solutions, who shares a common goal of helping maintenance and asset management teams achieve best in class industry performance," says Alex Williams, DPSI Director of Sales and Professional Services. "Our team is looking forward to helping many companies succeed in the future," added Williams.



"Applied Reliability Solutions (ARS) is excited to partner with the DPSI Team and their exceptional Asset Management Solutions," states Rick Meyer, President of ARS. "I have a long history from a previous role as Director of Reliability for a Fortune 500 manufacturer, working with the exceptional team at DPSI with full implementation of their computerized maintenance management solutions across 6 facilities. We are excited to have the opportunity to help others achieve world class performance using DPSI's products."



About DPSI

Since 1986, DPSI's computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions have helped over 6,000 customers and 50,000 users resolve critical maintenance challenges and maximize ROI. With popular products such as iMaint and PMC, the company offers on-premise and cloud-hosted options, fully scalable and customizable solutions, mobile access and dashboard displays. DPSI's customer base spans 50+ countries across a wide range of industries, and includes FedEx, Kellogg's, Coca-Cola and Volvo.



About Applied Reliability Solutions

Applied Reliability Solutions (ARS) offers consulting services aimed to help companies boost operational efficiency and enhance productivity. President Rick Meyer brings 30+ years of experience in developing world class performance in engineering, reliability, maintenance and operations in industrial manufacturing facilities. Meyer's approach is a proven, streamlined system that includes a comprehensive assessment and project plan that focuses on developing people, processes and systems.



For more information on DPSI's products, please contact Alex Williams at (336) 854-7700, extension 1308. For more information on ARS's services, please contact Rick Meyer at (615) 540-8486.