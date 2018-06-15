Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2018 --DPSI, an industry-leading CMMS software vendor based in Greensboro, NC, has formed a new partnership with Infralogix, a provider of reliability maintenance services based in Williamsburg, Virginia. The partnership between the two companies provides customers with a complete maintenance management solution.



"Infralogix's overall mission and range of services align perfectly with the needs of our CMMS software users. With common goals of helping companies improve equipment reliability and lower maintenance costs, I am excited about the opportunities this partnership will provide for our customers," says Carol Owens, DPSI President.



"This partnership with DPSI aligns perfectly with our current focus on clients who are dealing with challenges getting their CMMS software platform effectively adopted within their organization. Infralogix firmly believes that providing integrated services with DPSI will allow clients to release the 'true' value that reliability and maintenance can bring to their organization," says W. Wayne Vick, Jr., Infralogix CEO/President



About DPSI

Since 1986, DPSI's Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software have helped over 6,000 customers and 50,000 users in over 50 countries resolve critical maintenance challenges and maximize returns on investment. Their offering of both on-premise and cloud-based solutions have benefited organizations across a wide range of industries, including FedEx, Kellogg's, Coca-Cola and Volvo.



About Infralogix

Founded in 1980, Infralogix is dedicated to helping companies improve equipment reliability, lower maintenance costs, increase energy efficiency, and reduce safety risk. From (CMMS) system-level improvements to predictive maintenance services to work execution-focused support for maintenance efforts, the Infralogix team offers extensive experience to help clients achieve their reliability goals across diverse market sectors, including Philip Morris USA, WestRock, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Ashland, BASF and Well Fargo.



For more information on DPSI's products, please contact Alex Williams at 336-854-7700, extension 1308. For more information on Infralogix's services, please contact Mike McNulty at 757-603-2913.