Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --DPSI has been named a Market Leader in the Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) category for the Winter 2020 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers. FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.



FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 27 companies met the criteria needed for being included in the Winter 2020 Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) Customer Success Report. DPSI earned a Market Leader award in the category.



The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.



Market Leader – The Market Leader designation is awarded to vendors with substantial customer base & market share and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Leaders have the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size. Highly rated by customers, DPSI consistently publishes high quality, vendor produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.



The full report, along with DPSI's profile, is available for you to download here:



https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/dpsi-imaint



"DPSI is proud to be named a Market Leader in the CMMS category for 2020. This distinction from FeaturedCustomers truly aligns with our goal of providing excellent customer support," says Carol Owens, DPSI President.



About DPSI

Since 1986, DPSI has provided industry-leading computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) software for over 6,000 companies and 50,000 users in over 50 countries. DPSI offers on-premise, cloud-hosted and mobile solutions to help companies centralize data, automate maintenance management tasks and enhance productivity. With easy-to-use software such as iMaint and PMC, users can streamline work orders, preventive maintenance, scheduling, reporting and more. DPSI partners with companies, regardless of size, industry or unique set of maintenance challenges, to maximize ROI and ensure long-term success.



About FeaturedCustomers

FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's. For more information, visit the FeaturedCustomers website.