DPSI Releases iMaint 4.3 CMMS/EAM Software

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2019 --DPSI, a provider of industry-leading computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) based in Greensboro, North Carolina, recently released the newest version of iMaint. An enterprise asset management (EAM) system, iMaint centralizes data and automates maintenance management tasks to help companies decrease equipment downtime, maximize return on investment and make smarter asset management decisions.



iMaint 4.3 includes enhancements to system features such as dashboards, assets, reports and more. New functionalities have been added to improve condition monitoring capabilities and GPS tracking capabilities, among others.



"The expanded features in iMaint 4.3 make it both a versatile and affordable product for companies across numerous industries. Whether your business is a small, single-site operation or a large enterprise, iMaint can accommodate your needs," says Carol Owens, DPSI President.



iMaint is available as an on-premise or cloud-hosted solution, which provides a variety of options for companies in terms of budget and specific requirements. It's also suitable for businesses of all sizes, and can easily be expanded from one site to multiple locations. iMaint features an easy-to-use interface, mobile access and customization capabilities at both company and user levels.



About DPSI

Since 1986, DPSI's computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) systems have benefitted more than 6,000 customers and 50,000 users in over 50 countries. DPSI's software solutions are utilized in manufacturing, facilities, fleets, food and beverage, schools and universities, healthcare, government and more. For more information on DPSI's products and services, visit www.dpsi.com or contact DPSI at 800-897-7233.