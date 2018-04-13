DPSI Releases Latest Version of iMaint CMMS Software

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --DPSI, an industry-leading computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) company based in Greensboro, NC, recently released iMaint version 4.2. iMaint is an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system that centralizes data and automates maintenance management tasks to help companies save time, lower costs, improve safety and make smarter asset management decisions.



iMaint 4.2 includes enhancements to the general system in addition to assets, contacts, scheduling, work requests, work orders, inventory, purchasing, reports, dashboards and more.



"The customization capabilities of iMaint is what makes it so great. Customers now have more choices than ever before—from company-wide options down to the user level," says Carol Owens, DPSI President.



iMaint is available on-premise with a private cloud option or as a cloud-hosted version, iMaint Online. iMaint is also scalable for businesses of all sizes, from small to large multi-location organizations including manufacturers, facilities, fleets and more.



Since 1986, DPSI's CMMS software solutions have benefitted over 6,000 customers and 50,000 users in over 50 countries, including more than 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. Offering both on-premise and cloud-based solutions, DPSI has helped organizations across a wide range of industries resolve critical maintenance challenges and maximize returns on investment.



For more information, visit the DPSI website or call 800-897-7233.