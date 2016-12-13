Dr. Agnes Olszewski, CEO of Herborium Group, Speaks About Growth and Opportunities for Their Signature Botanical Treatment for Acne in Uptick Newswire Radio Interview

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2016 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCPink:HBRM), a Botanical Therapeutics® Company providing unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) targeting dermatological issues such as acne as well as other health and wellness concerns, announced today that a radio interview with its CEO, Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski, is available on a number of public venues including:



Dr. Agnes talks about the Company's two-digit growth over the last eight quarters, the unprecedented 105% increase in sales for 2016 Cyber Monday and Black Friday, and the global opportunities for Herborium's unique Botanical Therapeutics®.



The global nutraceutical market is valued at about USD $250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around USD $385 billion by the year 2021. The United States nutraceutical market has dominated this growth, accounting for approximately 36% of this growth.



Dr Agnes also discusses a differential advantage of Herborium's signature product for acne, AcnEase®, and the Company's other Botanical Therapeutics® offering insight to the Company's strategy for continuous growth in 2017.



Recent sales results continue to surpass Herborium's 2015 performance and the Company expects record results in 2016. (The combined sales for the first three quarters of 2016 grew by 14% in comparison to the same period of 2015).



Over 75 million people suffer from acne in the USA alone, with an additional120 million sufferers, from this reoccurring problem, in Europe. Seventy five percent of all individuals will suffer from acne at some point in their lives. The average age of the acne sufferer has increased during the past decade from 21 years old to 26 years old, making adult acne an epidemic.



AcnEase® is a systemic, proprietary all herbal product that contains no chemicals and has demonstrated up to 96% efficacy in eliminating and preventing acne breakouts with no adverse side effects.



The acne treatment and prevention market is growing while at the same time no new medical products are emerging and the number of previously used treatment options is decreasing or are restricted due to recognized health concerns. (i.e. Accutane, antibiotics, oral contraceptives)



With the growing need for its signature product, new products in the pipeline and its unique expertise, Herborium Group is in an ideal position to take advantage of emerging nutraceutical market trends and to meet more demanding manufacturing and regulatory standards for the industry.



