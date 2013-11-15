Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2013 --Trusted LASIK Surgeons(www.TrustedLASIKSurgeons.com) is pleased to announce Dr. Andrew Maxwell, one of Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare’s founding partners, will be contributing his expertise to his fellow eye surgeons at the 2013 American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana that starts next week.



Dr. Maxwell will be participating in the Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day Break with the Experts panel. The panel will consist of esteem colleagues from around the nation. Dr. Maxwell will be sharing his experiences and findings regarding presbyopic IOLs.



Dr. Maxwell will also be contributing as a speaker for Alcon on the topic of Introducing CENTURION® Vision System, Optimizing Every Moment. The CENTURION® Vision System is the only intelligent phaco platform that dynamically optimizes every moment of the cataract removal procedure. The CENTURION® Vision System is design to improve patient outcomes and sets a new standard in phacoemulsification technology.



Lastly, Dr. Maxwell will be part of the Investigative Panel for Prevention of Macular Edema in Diabetic Patients with Nepafenac. Nepafenac is a prescription eye drop solution manufactured by Alcon for use in treating pain and inflammation associated with cataract surgery.



“I am fortunate to be able to participate in studies regarding refractive surgical procedures that not only allows my patients to have the best care available, but also allows me to gain experience with the latest and greatest technologies. It is my pleasure to have the opportunity to share my knowledge, expertise and experience with my peers and colleagues at the 2013 AAO Annual Meeting,” stated Andrew Maxwell, MD, PhD, a founding partner of Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare.



Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare



Established in 1980, Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare provides complete vision care for the entire family. Regarded as a leader in eye care services in California’s Central Valley, Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare offers the full spectrum of vision care services from basic eye exams to state-of-the-art microsurgery. Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare has five offices in Fresno, Clovis, Madera and Oakhurst. To learn more about Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare, please visit www.eyecarefresno.com or call 559-449-5010.



About Dr. Andrew Maxwell

Andrew Maxwell, MD, PhD entered private practice in Fresno, California in 1980 after earning his medical degrees from the Medical University of South Carolina and completing his residency at the Jules Stein Institute at UCLA. Dr. Maxwell is one of the country’s innovators in refractive surgery and is a leading investigator of intraocular lens implants for cataract surgery. Dr. Maxwell is dedicated to keeping Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington EyeCare on the leading edge of technology and prides himself on providing his patients with the most advanced and comprehensive eye care services available. To learn more about Dr. Andrew Maxwell, please visit www.eyecarefresno.com or call 559-449-5010.



