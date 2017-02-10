Dr. Bader in Chicago Offers Dental Bridges to Help Improve Patient's Smiles After Tooth Loss

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2017 --According to the American College of Prosthodontists, approximately 178 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one permanent tooth. While missing teeth are common, they can lead to more extensive dental problems that many people aren't aware of. Aside from affecting the aesthetics of a patient's smile, missing teeth can also affect stress of the bite, cause remaining teeth in the mouth to shift, and inhibit the ability to chew, eat, or speak properly. Dr. Shafeeq Badar is helping patients in Chicago restore the aesthetics and function of their smiles with solutions like dental bridges.



A dental bridge is a prosthetic piece created for the patient designed to fill the void of their missing tooth. This fixed restoration is typically made of porcelain and is fabricated to look like the tooth that once took its place. It consists of two dental crowns that are installed on the two adjacent teeth attached to artificial teeth between the two crowns that fills the gap of the missing tooth.



When patients have one or two missing teeth, a dental bridge can help maintain the shape of their face, alleviate the stress on their bite from the missing teeth, improve their ability to speak, eat, and chew, as well as enhance the aesthetics of their smile and prevent their remaining teeth from shifting due to the void of their missing permanent teeth. Dr. Bader works with each patient individually to design a dental bridge that will look like a natural part of their smile—with the correct size, shape, and shade of teeth that will blend in seamlessly with their existing teeth.



In instances where patients have large series of missing teeth, Dr. Bader can also utilize dental bridges fixed to dental implants, which are small metal anchors inserted into the jawbone that perform the same function as tooth roots. These permanent dental implants provide patients with a lasting solution that helps to preserve bone and gum tissue as well.



About Dr. Bader

Dr. Shafeeq Bader is a graduate of the University of Illinois-Chicago Dental School. He has nearly two decades of experience in the dental profession and keeps continuing dental education as a top priority of his career. Dr. Bader has completed specialized training in dental implants, orthodontics, and cosmetic dentistry in order to help his patients achieve their best smiles, with services in one convenient location.



