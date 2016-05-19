Dr. Brian Johnston and the Dental Lifeline Network Provide Free Dental Services to Jackson, MS Patients in Need

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --For more than 20 years, Brandon, MS dentist Dr. Brian Johnston has been providing free dental services to Jackson-area patients through his partnership with the Dental Lifeline Network. As part of the Donated Dental Services (DDS) program, Dr. Johnston provides free, comprehensive dental treatment for disabled, elderly, and medically compromised patients who cannot afford the treatment they need or cannot get public aid. Throughout his years of participation in this program, Dr. Johnston has helped hundreds of patients receive the dental care they need for better health and a better life.



The DDS program was founded in 1985 and throughout its more than 30 years of existence, has helped transform the lives of more than 100,000 patients with the help of volunteer dentists and dental labs nationwide. More than 15,000 dentists and 3,700 dental labs nationwide participate in this program, and Dr. Johnston feels honored to be among so many other dental professionals who are committed to giving back to those in need.



As a volunteer dentist, Dr. Johnston donates his time and skills to treat patients in his Brandon, MS office. Together with the patient, they determine an effective treatment plan to restore oral health and a nearby volunteer lab provides the appliances, like dentures, crowns, or bridges that the patient desperately needs. Through the volunteer dental work that Dr. Johnson provides, patients are given a second chance at living a healthy, happy, and confident smile that otherwise would not have been possible without the DDS program.



At his Brandon, MS office, Dr. Johnston is committed to providing all patients from the Jackson, Madison, and Flowood areas with affordable and convenient dental care. Dr. Johnston recognizes that many patients have fear, anxiety, or apprehension about visiting the dentist for necessary care. As a result, he is trained to offer sedation dentistry so all patients can look forward to having a comfortable, relaxed, and anxiety-free dental experience.



In addition to sedation dentistry, Dr. Johnston also offers a full lineup of general dental services along with more specialized treatments like preventive gum therapy, dental implants, sleep apnea treatment, and wisdom teeth removal.



About Dr. Brian E. Johnston

With nearly 40 years of experience as a practicing dentist, Dr. Johnston is considered one of the most qualified dental professionals in the Greater Jackson area. Throughout his career, he has completed more than 2000 hours of continuing education courses to gain expertise in a wide range of dental sub-specialties. He is a member of the Mississippi Dental Association, the ADA, the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation, and several other professional dental associations.



To learn more about Dr. Brian E. Johnston, his volunteer work with the Dental Lifeline Network, or the other services he offers at his Brandon, MS dental office, please visit www.sedationdentistjackson.com.