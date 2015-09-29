Dr. Brian Turley, Dentist in Jefferson, WI Offers Complimentary Cosmetic Consultations for Patients

Jefferson, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Dr. Brian Turley, Jefferson, WI dentist at Smiles by Turley is now offering complimentary cosmetic consultations for patients who are seeking smile transformations to improve their appearance. These consultations come with absolutely no obligation, and are designed to help patients discover which options are available for them to help them look their best at a budget that works for them.



During these consultations, Dr. Turley will evaluate each person's smile and give them an accurate summary of the state of their oral health and cosmetic situation. He will talk to the patient about their specific concerns with their smile, and discuss the potential options that are available to help correct those concerns. Dr. Turley and his team will also present to patients the options they have for payment and financing plans so that no matter their budget, a new healthy, confident smile can be a realistic possibility for them.



A person's smile has a big impact on first impressions, and first impressions are formed in just a matter of seconds. Many patients who are not confident with their smiles avoid smiling or showing their teeth when talking, or may even avoid making eye contact. No matter the extent of restoration that a patient's smile may need, Dr. Turley has the expertise, tools, and resources to create an outcome that patients will be proud to show off.



Oftentimes, if patients have darkened, yellowed, or worn teeth they can look years older than they really are. Cosmetic issues like gaps or chips can also make patients self-conscious about their teeth, in addition to missing teeth, discolored crowns, and more. Most cosmetic treatments that Dr. Turley offers can be completed within just two office visits and don't require extensive surgery or downtime. These procedures include treatments like teeth whitening, bonding, porcelain veneers, tooth-colored fillings, and porcelain crowns.



For patients who require more extensive treatment, such as those who have missing permanent teeth or teeth that are decayed beyond repair, Dr. Turley also offers traditional dental implants and mini dental implants to give patients back the permanent smile they once had.



About Dr. Brian Turley

Dr. Turley has been practicing dentistry at Smiles by Turley for nearly two decades. He completed his dental education at the Oklahoma University School of Dentistry and throughout his career has completed numerous hours of continuing education courses to stay up-to-date with the latest techniques, tools, and methods in dentistry.



To learn more about Dr. Brian Turley and the complimentary cosmetic consultations he offers for patients seeking smile transformations in Jefferson, WI, please visit www.smilesbyturley.com.