Dr. Brown and Recon Mission Team Excited for Barbells for Boobs

The countdown is on! In less than a month, Richard J. Brown and his office staff, along with friends and family, are participating in Barbells for Boobs. On October 4th, Dr. Brown's Recon Mission' team will gather at Crossfit Blur in Scottsdale, exercising to raise money for the early detection of breast cancer.



Each team member will perform athletic exercises in support of early detection of breast cancer and members of the community can join the team also! With a $40 donation, anyone will be able to participate in the Barbells For Boobs workout (one barbell workout or one strength workout) and receive a Dr. Brown's Recon Mission T-shirt.



As a plastic surgeon in Scottsdale and Sun City, Dr. Brown performs a lot of breast reconstruction surgery following breast cancer treatment. It’s one of the more gratifying surgeries because he knows he’s giving back power and confidence to someone who’s been through so much.



Donations are being collected on Dr. Brown’s Barbell for Boobs website until the day of the event.



About Richard J. Brown

Richard J. Brown is a double board certified plastic surgeon operating out of Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona. Dr. Brown specializes in tummy tucks and breast augmentation in Scottsdale, eyebrow lifts and facelift surgery in Sun City.



With more than 12 years of experience, he has gained the trust and business of patients in Scottsdale and Sun City by continually performing the best cosmetic surgery in the valley.



Richard J. Brown

Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery

480-947-2455

kwalker@rbrownmd.com

Scottsdale Office: 11000 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 130

West Valley Office: 13640 N. 99th Avenue, Suite 400