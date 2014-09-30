Dr. Brown Says October Is a Great Month for Liposuction

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --Liposuction is a procedure that can give you fantastic results, but also involves swelling and bruising during recovery. Dr. Richard J. Brown says fall is the perfect time to have a liposuction procedure done. Why? Because the swelling and bruising caused by the procedure will be easy to hide.



Everyone wants a beach body, but if you have liposuction performed during the summer months, the results won’t reach their full effect in time. Compression garments also need to be worn for a period of time following a liposuction procedure. Compression garments are easily hidden beneath fall and winter fashion.



Here’s what you can expect during liposuction recovery:



Swelling can last for 3-6 months after surgery.

Bruising can occur and the healing of the bruises depends on the patient.

A compression garment will need to be worn over the area as instructed by your plastic surgeon.



Full results will take 4-5 months.



To schedule a consultation with Dr. Brown and learn more about liposuction, call his Scottsdale or Sun City plastic surgery office at 480-947-2455.



About Richard J. Brown

Richard J. Brown is a double board certified plastic surgeon operating out of Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona. Dr. Brown specializes in tummy tucks and breast augmentation in Scottsdale, eyebrow lifts and facelift surgery in Sun City.



With more than 12 years of experience, he has gained the trust and business of patients in Scottsdale and Sun City by continually performing the best cosmetic surgery in the valley.



Richard J. Brown

Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery

480-947-2455

kwalker@rbrownmd.com

Scottsdale Office: 11000 N. Scottsdale Road | Suite 130

West Valley Office: 13640 N. 99th Avenue | Suite 400