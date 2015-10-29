Dr. Carol Waldman, Dentist in Toronto, on Helps Patients Achieve Straighter Smiles with Invisible Orthodontic

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2015 --Dr. Carol Waldman is helping Toronto patients achieve straight, beautiful smiles with some of the latest dental technology that is eliminating the need for traditional brackets and wires. With Invisalign therapy, patients can feel confident about their smiles even while undergoing orthodontic treatment.



Invisalign clear braces are customized clear plastic aligners that fit snugly over the teeth and are virtually invisible at speaking distance. The aligners are designed using 3D computer technology and a series of aligners is created for each patient to switch out every two weeks throughout the treatment period. In addition to being virtually invisible, patients also enjoy the lifestyle flexibility that Invisalign offers, with the aligners being completely removable for eating and other special occasions.



Prior to the start of treatment, Dr. Waldman works with each patient individually to create a computerized video of the treatment progress from beginning to end. She and the patient discuss desired outcomes for treatment and images from the video are used to design the series of aligners that gradually shift teeth into position.



Although patients are instructed to wear the aligners 22 hours per day, they are able to easily remove them while eating, brushing and flossing. This presents Invisalign patients with several distinct advantages compared to patients with conventional braces as it eliminates the problem of food getting stuck in between wires and brackets, and it also doesn't interfere with the patient's brushing and flossing routine. On average, Invisalign patients have less instances of staining, plaque, and decay upon the completion of their treatment compared to patients with conventional braces because the aligners have not interfered with their oral hygiene routine.



Patients who complete Invisalign over the course of 9-18 months often choose to undergo tooth whitening services to make their new, straight smiles truly gleam. Dr. Waldman offers Zoom! teeth whitening services in-office that leave patient's teeth dramatically whiter after just one hour.



About Dr. Carol Waldman

Dr. Waldman has more than 30 years of an experience as a practicing dentist. She earned her DDS degree from the University of Toronto and throughout her career has completed numerous continuing education courses with a special emphasis on cosmetic and implant dentistry. Dr. Waldman has studied with some of the world's most renowned cosmetic and implant dentists and today she teaches other dentists the art of dental esthetics and reconstruction. Dr. Waldman is a member of several professional dental organizations and has been featured in a variety of dental, fashion, and newspaper publications.



To learn more about Dr. Waldman and the Invisalign clear braces she offers for teen and adult patients in Toronto who want to feel confident about their smiles while undergoing orthodontic treatment, please visit www.CosmeticDentistry.net