Dr. Chad Robbins Discusses Facial Aging

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2020 --Do you look in the mirror these days and think who is this person? If the signs of aging are taking a toll on your confidence, then a facelift may be right for you. Those with unwanted wrinkles, jowling to lower face, and sagging skin often opt for a facelift to achieve a more youthful and refreshed look. Deciding to have a facelift is not one to be taken lightly. Dr. Chad Robbins in Nashville will inform of the realities of a facelift.



According to Dr. Chad Robbins, a facelift does not mean that you are going to look "windblown" or overdone. Many of us struggle with self-esteem with aging especially when the signs of aging become more noticeable. Dr. Chad Robbins places facelift scars behind the ear as well as in front of the ears. These scars are hidden and concealed so that it is not obvious that you have had a facelift. By having a facelift, it will remove and tighten sagging skin, enhance and define facial features as well as minimize fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to a facelift Dr. Chad Robbins will typically perform fat grafting to cheeks, lips and nasolabial folds. As these areas age we lose volume and in order to plump these areas fat is injected to improve volume loss. If fat grafting is needed it is generally recommended at the time of a facelift in order to maximize your results.



A facelift is an outpatient surgery meaning you go home the same day as your surgery. You return the following day to have a compression wrap removed. Following that for the first week you will wear a compression neck garment to aid with swelling while you are at home. At your one week visit you will have sutures removed in front of the ears and will return at 2 weeks to have the remaining sutures removed behind the ears. You may resume physical activity at 3 weeks and return to social events at 3 weeks. However, you will be out and about prior to the 3 weeks' time. You will be up walking after surgery, just no heavy lifting or strenuous activity.



Many people have additional procedures performed like an upper and/or lower blepharoplasty, brow lift or fat grafting at the same time as a facelift. According to Dr. Chad Robbins this aids in achieving a more natural appearance as the neck and jowls do not look unlike the eyelids when they are performed at the same time.



About Dr. Chad Robbins

Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he received his bachelor of science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training.



Dr. Robbins is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, and he is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a member of the Aesthetic Society. Dr. Robbins has presented at plastic and reconstructive surgery conferences throughout the nation and has published his research on breast reconstruction in the Annals of Plastic Surgery, an independent, peer-reviewed journal highlighting the latest advances in plastic surgery. In addition to performing facial plastic surgery, he is a leading provider of breast augmentation, liposuction, and other body contouring procedures. His focus is on helping patients enhance their quality of life as they achieve their aesthetic goals earning him awards such as RealSelf Top Doctor, Best of Nashville by the Nashville Scene, and more.



