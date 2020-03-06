Dr. Chad Robbins Discusses How Liposuction Can Improve Confidence

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --Is it really that time of year where we are thinking about beach vacations and having to get back into that bathing suit? Sometimes diet and exercise just aren't enough to get rid of that pesky fat. Liposuction is a permanent solution to removing fat with minimal downtime.



What is liposuction?

Liposuction removes stubborn fat and improves the appearance and contour of the body. A tiny incision is made where a small instrument is inserted underneath the skin and the fat is permanently removed. The tiny incision is placed in areas that are well hidden with clothes and in bathing suits, so that it not visible to others. There is minimal downtime with liposuction. Most people are back to normal activities after 3 days. You may experience swelling and bruising following liposuction.



Where can liposuction be performed?

Liposuction can be performed to various areas, such as the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, ankles, hips, chin, neck and upper arms.



Is liposuction right for me?

Liposuction does not tighten the skin. If you have excess skin, you may want to consider a tummy tuck that will address the loose skin as well as include liposuction. At your consultation with board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Chad Robbins he will help you determine if you are a good candidate for liposuction.



Why should I choose a plastic surgeon over a Med Spa to have liposuction performed?



This procedure should be performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon and one that is accredited by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons or ASPS. These physicians go through rigorous training in order to achieve this accreditation. Just because liposuction is readily available, it doesn't mean everyone is the right person to be performing liposuction. Always ask for before and after pictures of liposuction before choosing the doctor that's right for you!



