Dr. Chad Robbins Gives Us the Highlight of Breast Augmentation

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --It's hard to think about warm weather and bathing suits amid frigid temperatures. However, swim suit season is right around the corner. Now is a great time to start thinking about a breast augmentation so that you can be ready for spring and summer vacations. Breast augmentation is one of the most commonly performed cosmetic procedures. Implants can be placed over or under the muscle, to achieve a variety of shapes and sizes. The procedure typically takes about one hour, to improve shape. Their fit can be customized to achieve a round or more natural shape according to one's goals. They can even be combined with a breast lift to correct droopy breasts. Results from breast implants are immediate following surgery, however, it takes 2-3 months for implants to settle and for swelling to subside. Now is the perfect time of year to start planning and be ready for the warm weather!



It is always important to see a board-certified plastic surgeon when planning for surgery. We recommend looking at photo galleries and finding patients that are matched for your age and physical findings to see what outcomes are possible. Dr. Chad Robbins is a Mayo trained and has been voted best plastic surgeon/best nip and tuck by the Nashville Scene. He strives to deliver the highest quality results and make every patient's experience the best it can be. Dr. Chad Robbins and his team at Robbins Plastic Surgery are dedicated to achieving the highest quality care and aesthetic results. Schedule today for a consultation with Dr. Chad Robbins to discuss if breast augmentation is right for you! Visit us in person or online at www.robbinsplasticsurgery.com.