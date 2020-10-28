Dr. Chad Robbins-Nashville's Best Plastic Surgeon

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2020 --Dr. Chad Robbins was voted Nashville's Best Plastic Surgeon for 2020 by the Nashville Scene! Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic surgery and is a board-certified plastic surgeon. A native of Huntsville, AL , he received his bachelor of science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.



Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training.



Dr. Robbins is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, and he is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a member of the Aesthetic Society. Dr. Robbins has presented at plastic and reconstructive surgery conferences throughout the nation and has published his research on breast reconstruction in the Annals of Plastic Surgery, an independent, peer-reviewed journal highlighting the latest advances in plastic surgery.



Dr. Chad Robbins specializes in abdominoplasty or tummy tuck, breast augmentation, mommy makeover, rhinoplasty, facelift, upper and lower eyelid surgery and much much more! Check out Dr. Chad Robbins amazing before and after gallery. Robbins Plastic Surgery office is conveniently located in the heart of Nashville at 503 Spruce Street.



Thank you Nashville for voting Dr. Chad Robbins the best in Nashville and for all the support throughout the years!