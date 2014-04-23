Dr. Chloe Carmichael Releases Webinar on Overcoming Anxiety

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2014 --Dr. Chloe Carmichael, a clinical psychologist who runs a private practice on Park Avenue in New York, announced that she has released a brand new webinar that aims to help people overcome the three main types of anxiety that successful people face: general anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and panic disorder.



The webinar educates clients in these three types of anxiety and provides them with the tools and skills necessary to manage them. The 35-minute program is available online for an affordable price, and enables people to get the help they need when and where they want it.



"Many successful people have a healthy amount of anxiety in their life, but there comes a point where that anxiety becomes a roadblock," said Dr. Carmichael. "By using this webinar, you will learn a variety of techniques that will help you to keep that anxiety at manageable levels."



Clients have the option to purchase the basic webinar packages, which include streaming video of the webinar accompanied by Dr. Carmichael's voice. Clients can request additional assistance from Dr. Carmichael herself, or one of her ten associates.



All of the techniques provided in the webinar are proven to work and presented by Dr. Carmichael, who is an Ivy League-educated psychologist. Dr. Carmichael has established herself as an expert on anxiety, having appeared on "Inside Edition" and being quoted in Men's Health. She has received inquiries from clients overseas in Japan and Dubai, as well as all over the United States. This webinar gives people affordable access to a highly sought-after psychologist whose services they might not otherwise be able to obtain.



"My practice in New York is constantly growing, and this webinar is a way for me to be able to reach more people and give them the education and skills they need to manage their own anxiety issues," said Dr. Carmichael. "Anxiety is an extremely common issue, and everyone who suffers from it deserves to have access to proven methods of coping with it."



Dr. Carmichael's practice is located at 230 Park Ave. in New York where she treats many people who spend their lives in the high-stress business environment of the Big Apple, including bankers, lawyers and businesspeople and celebrities. Her growing practice now comprises three offices and ten therapists.



For more information about Dr. Carmichael and her practice, visit her website at http://www.drchloecarmichael.com.