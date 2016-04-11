Dr. Christian Berdy Offers Specialized Periodontal Procedures for Jacksonville, FL Patients Struggling with Gum Disease

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --Dr. Christian Berdy, experienced dentist and periodontal specialist in Jacksonville, FL is helping patients struggling with periodontal disease improve their oral health and preserve their natural teeth using a non-surgical treatment known as scaling and root planning (SRP). This procedure acts as a deep cleaning for patient's gums that are in more advanced stages of periodontal disease in efforts to preserve both the natural gum tissues as well as the tooth roots.



It is estimated that about half of the U.S. adult population is currently experiencing some extent of periodontal disease, which equates to about 65 million adults age 30 and older. Periodontal disease, also referred to as gum disease, is a more advanced condition of gingivitis due to the lack of brushing and flossing. Directly affecting the gum tissue and bone that support the teeth, periodontal disease is a chronic inflammatory disease that, if left untreated, can lead to the loss of permanent teeth. Dr. Berdy offers SRP procedures for patients with initial stages of periodontal disease to remove plaque and tarter buildup that has developed below the gum line.



When gingivitis is left untreated, the chronic inflammation of the gums surrounding the teeth causes the inflamed tissues to pull away from the tooth root, which leads to open pockets between the gum and the tooth root where plaque and tartar build up. The SRP procedure uses small instruments to reach into those gum pockets to remove the buildup and plaque. Dr. Berdy then smooths out the surface of the tooth root so that the cleaned gums can fuse properly. This procedure helps shrink periodontal pockets as the gum tissue heals in a healthier state. In some instances, Dr. Berdy may pair the SRP procedure with a localized antibiotic to prevent the spread of infection and promote the healing process.



Although Dr. Berdy offers several different non-surgical and surgical treatments for periodontal disease at his Jacksonville, FL office, he also puts a heavy emphasis on the prevention of gum disease with his patients. Gingivitis and periodontal disease are both completely preventable with proper oral hygiene habits, and Dr. Berdy and his staff encourage patients to maintain these habits to keep their oral health in the best condition possible.



About Dr. Christian Berdy

Dr. Berdy is one of the most qualified dentists in the Jacksonville area with more than four decades of experience in the industry. A native of France, Dr. Berdy completed his DDS degree from the University of Illinois and has been practicing in Jacksonville since 1975. He is known nationwide for his unmatched expertise in a variety of dental sub-specialties such as dental implants and periodontology.



For more information about Dr. Christian Berdy and the periodontal services he offers for patients at his Jacksonville, FL dental office, please visit www.ChristianBerdy.com.