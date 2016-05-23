Dr. Christian Berdy, Periodontist in Jacksonville, FL Explains the Benefits of Dental Implants vs. Dentures or Bridges

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Dr. Christian Berdy is helping Jacksonville patients understand the benefits of permanent dental implants compared to other, more common types of dental prosthetics. As a periodontist, Dr. Berdy specializes in the placement of dental implants and has helped many of his patients achieve confident, permanent smiles even after they have experienced tooth loss. Dental implants not only provide patients with a more functional restorative option but help to maintain their oral health as well. Dental implants are also proven to offer long-term success, with a much longer lifespan than other dental prosthetic alternatives.



While dental prosthetic options like bridges or partial dentures have been a long-time industry standard for helping restore the function of a missing permanent tooth, these two options still don't restore full function and oral health to the patient's mouth. Dental bridges require the two surrounding teeth to be ground down in order to cement the bridge that fills the void of the missing tooth. While partial dentures don't require the alteration of healthy teeth, this option, along with bridges, can lead to gum recession near the void of the missing tooth that can eventually cause the loss of additional permanent teeth.



Dental implants, on the other hand, restore full function and health to the patient's mouth; also giving them a solution that is just as effective as the permanent tooth that once took its place. A dental implant is a small metal screw that is surgically inserted into the jawbone, replacing the structure of the previous tooth root. The dental implant fuses and integrates with the jawbone, keeping the surrounding tissues and bone healthy and viable, unlike with bridges and partial dentures that can lead to the bone and gum tissue deteriorating simply because they have no structure to support.



Once the dental implant has healed after surgical implantation, it is used to support an artificial porcelain crown that restores the aesthetic portion of the missing tooth. Together as a completed unit, the dental implant and crown look, feel, and function just like a natural tooth. Patients are free to eat whatever they please without the worry of damaging the new prosthetic and can also speak with confidence knowing that their bridge or denture will not interfere.



When installed correctly, dental implants are designed to last the lifetime of the patient. In comparison, dental bridges typically only have a lifespan of 7-10 years. Although the up-front cost of dental bridges are less than that of a dental implant, the fact that it will need replacement after several years of use means it can end up being the more expensive option in the long run.



Dr. Berdy is a highly experienced periodontist who has a proven track record of high success rates with the dental implants he offers patients. He offers consultations for patients considering dental implants to replace their missing teeth and can determine if they qualify as a good candidate for the procedure.



About Dr. Christian Berdy

Dr. Berdy has more than four decades of experience in the dental industry. He has been practicing in Jacksonville since 1975 and is known as one of the most qualified dental professionals in the local area. Dr. Berdy has been nationally recognized for his expertise in the specialties of periodontology and implantology.



For more information about Jacksonville periodontist Dr. Christian Berdy and the dental implants he offers, please visit www.ChristianBerdy.com.