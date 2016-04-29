Dr. Clancy Boynton of Main Street Dental Care Offers Mini Dental Implants for Haverhill, MA Patients

Haverhill, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2016 --Dental patients in Haverhill, MA who currently wear dentures or partial dentures now have access to some of the latest technology for permanent smiles with the mini dental implants offered by Dr. Clancy Boynton of Main Street Dental Care. With mini dental implants, denture patients can enjoy the benefits of having fixed, or stabilized dentures that can dramatically improve their quality of life without any invasive surgeries.



Standard dental implants are some of the latest technology offered in the dental industry to replace missing permanent teeth. Standard dental implants are typically used to replace a single missing tooth and require major surgery along with several weeks or months of recovery time. Mini dental implants, however, are much smaller in diameter than standard dental implants. Because of their small size, they can be installed without invasive surgery or heavy anesthesia. Mini dental implants are used to stabilize dentures in a way that eliminates the need for patients to hassle with adhesive pastes or strips. With mini dental implants, denture patients are able to chew and speak much easier without their dentures becoming loose or broken.



Another advantage of mini dental implants is that the process only takes a few hours. Mini dental implants can be placed within one office visit and require little to no downtime. The small metal anchors can be inserted directly through the gum tissues into the jawbone without requiring any other incisions or general anesthesia. Typically, a series of 6 mini dental implants are inserted into the upper and lower arches of the mouth which act as anchors to stabilize the patient's dentures. Most patients who receive mini dental implants are able to eat and speak normally the very same day.



For patients who do not have the need for dentures but who may have a single missing tooth or a series of missing teeth, Dr. Boynton also offers standard dental implants that give patients the best solution available to replacing their missing tooth. Dental implants not only restore the aesthetics and function of the patient's smile, but they also help prevent bone loss and gum recession that inevitably occur with the loss of permanent teeth.



In addition to dental implants, Dr. Boynton offers a variety of other preventive and cosmetic dental services as well as a range of sedation dental services to help patients have the most comfortable and relaxed visit possible.



Dr. Clancy Boynton has more than 30 years of experience as a practicing dentist. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and since completing his formal education, he has also completed many other continuing education courses in a variety of dental sub-specialties, such as dental implants and sedation dentistry. Dr. Boynton has been a member of the Dental Organization of Conscious Sedation for the past decade.



For more information about the mini dental implants Dr. Clancy Boynton offers at his Haverhill, MA dental office