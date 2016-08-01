Dr. Crane in Ferndale, MI Provides Comprehensive Eye Exams for Patients' Eye Health

Ferndale, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Dr. Howard E. Crane assesses seven areas of eye health to give patients the most comprehensive eye exams in Ferndale, MI. Dr. Crane screens for retinal or corneal disorders and will perform vision tests. After analyzing each of those, he takes the time to explain each patient's results to help them each gain the best understanding of their own eye health that he can give. By taking into consideration a person's entire eye exam, Dr. Crane is able to make it possible for his patients to achieve better eye health.



At Crane Optical, Dr. Crane can prescribe medicine, provide low vision rehabilitation and therapy, as well as minor necessary medical treatments, depending on the exam findings. An internal and external exam of each eye will allow Dr. Crane to check for signs of cataracts or retinal problems, some of which he is able to provide complete rehabilitation for. With nearly 45 years of experience, Dr. Crane has extensive knowledge in optometry and will assist in helping patients get the best care possible.



Dr. Crane has helped many patients over the years with all types of retinal conditions and cataracts. A cataract is the clouding of the lens in one's eye and is most often caused by aging. More than 50 percent of Americans have cataracts or have had cataract surgery by the time they are 80 years old. Retinal problems include macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, retinal detachment, retinoblastoma (cancer), macular pucker (scarring), macular hole, and floaters (spots). After he has determined the patient's exam information, he will then make a necessary treatment plan to help the patient achieve better vision and eye health. He can also perform co-management of cataract surgery.



Crane Optical provides complete vision correction services and pre- and post-operative care for laser correction. They provide free repairs and adjustments to glasses and also have a wide selection of specialty frames that include sports frames, reading glasses, and prescription sunglasses. For children, Crane Optical provides thorough eye exams and high-quality frames with strong polycarbonate lenses. Dr. Crane recommends an eye exam on an annual basis, accepts VSP as well as EyeMed, and welcomes new patients every day.



About Dr. Howard E. Crane

Dr. Crane began his career of optometry nearly 45 years ago at his father's practice in Ferndale. He earned his pre-optometry degree from Michigan State University in Lansing, MI and completed his doctor of optometry degree at the Ohio State University College of Optometry in Columbus, OH, where he graduated with honors. Dr. Crane has advanced licensure from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI and is a member of the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce, Ferndale Merchants Association, and Business Network International (Ambassadors of Business Excellence).



For more information about Dr. Crane, Crane Optical, or comprehensive eye exams, please visit www.craneoptical.com.