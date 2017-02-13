Dr. D. Charles Williams Offers Valuable Information in New Self-Help Guide for Struggling Couples

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2017 --Dr. D. Charles Williams, licensed psychologist and marriage and family therapist, pens a four-stage recovery guide for couples suffering from infidelity. What's Done in the Dark: Affair-Proofing and Recovery from Infidelity provides couples with needed assistance to repair their relationship without the lavish costs of therapy sessions.



The self-help guide highlights why the infidelity occurs, classifies, and defines the type of affairs that occur, helps couples work through the repair process following a step-by-step guide, and provides a useful compilation of fifty exercises to help with progress.



What's Done in the Dark is also an excellent guide for counselors who are treating couples to help them walk through a treatment process one stage at a time. It avoids quick cures or superficial solutions that cause couples to stay stuck in never getting over the trauma of infidelity.



"Young people have become more disillusioned about marriage. They are marrying later or not marrying at all because they have seen so much divorce around them. This book provides some strong fundamental principles and practices that will strengthen a marriage and affair-proof it from outside assaults," shares Williams. My hope is that couples recognize that the key to a successful, faithful marriage is in being the best person you can be and continually deepening the connection you have with your spouse. The answer is not in finding someone better, but making your marriage better over time."



What's Done in the Dark: Affair-Proofing and Recovery from Infidelity is available in paperback and eBook. Buy now from Amazon.com and http://www.Whatsdoneinthedark.org. Purchase the eBook through Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, BarnesandNoble.com, and Kobo.



For more information about Dr. Williams' new self-help guide, visit http://www.Whatsdoneinthedark.org or http://www.Drwilliamscoach.com.