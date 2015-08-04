Dr. Dale Sandvall Uses Applied Kinesiology to Better Serve the Arlington Community

Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --Applied Kinesiology is a way of testing muscle strength to diagnose and heal a problem with an associated area of the body by correcting a muscle weakness. Alone, kinesiology refers to the interconnection of the physiological processes and the study of the human body with respect to movement. Sometimes there may have been a prior injury linked to the area that makes the patient more susceptible to new injuries.



Applied Kinesiology, or AK, can be used to diagnose and care for nervous system problems, nutritional deficiencies, and imbalances in the body. Generally, the doctor will assess a patient by locating a muscle that is functioning at a weakened state. The doctor will then perform a treatment that restores normal range of motion upon evaluating what may have caused the weakness. After treatment, strength usually greatly improves and the body often communicates with the brain in a more rapid manner which improves a patient's balance.



The Triad of Health represents a system that encompasses the following three aspects of health: structural, chemical, and mental. If there is a problem in one area, it can have an adverse effect on a patient's health in another area. Dr. Sandvall typically addresses all these areas to draw a conclusive cause to a problem and apply the proper method of therapy. Treatment methods associated with AK would be specific joint manipulation, cranial techniques, clinical nutrition, myofascial therapies, and a variety of reflex procedures, all of which Dr. Sandvall has a long history of expertise with.



About Dr. Dale Sandvall

Dr. Dale Sandvall has been providing the Arlington, TX area with superior chiropractic care for over 30 years. Dr. Sandvall uses modern equipment to evaluate and treat a patient's specific disorder.



