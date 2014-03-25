Dr. Dale Wong to Speak at Shomerei Hamashal Institute Event

Tyler, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2014 --Dr. Dale Wong, principal founder of the Texas-based Shomerei Hamashal Institute, will speak at an upcoming event on March 27, 2014.



His talk, titled “The Human Connection to the Cosmos in the Bible,” will focus on the ways in which modern physics and metaphysics relate to the descriptions of soul, body and spirit as described in the Old Testament. Dr. Wong has an extensive background in biblical interpretation, and he will explain the ways in which an analysis of the Bible’s first six books, using interlinear Hebrew-to-English translation, gives an explanation for all humans’ connection to the cosmos. According to Dr. Wong, the Bible’s remaining books, including the New Testament, also support this interpretation.



“I am very excited for this opportunity to share Shomerei Hamashal’s vision with members of the community,” said Dr. Wong. “Our goal is to show that the Old and New Testaments are an integrated, cohesive story about Yahweh’s plan for human beings. We want to share the correctly interpreted words of the Bible’s first six books with anyone who has an interest in learning their true meaning and how they apply to our everyday lives.”



Dr. Wong and Ray Burkett founded the Shomerei Hamashal Institute, a nonprofit organization, in 2011. Both founders have extensive backgrounds in biblical interpretation, advanced education, science, technology and business. While Dr. Wong focuses primarily on interpreting the Old Testament, with a special focus on the Pentateuch and the tabernacle structure, Burkett works to interpret the New Testament. Edgar Case, who works to synthesize their teachings into cohesive written materials, joins them at the institute.



The event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 27 at Tyler Unity Center of Practical Christianity in Tyler, Texas. For those who don’t live in the area, but would like to hear Dr. Wong speak, the talk will stream live at http://www.hamashal.org/live-events/.



“This event is a terrific opportunity for people to learn more about the work of the Shomerei Hamashal Institute,” Wong said. “We aim to translate the Bible into its original meaning, which most people simply don’t know. Shomerei Hamashal is for all people who want to learn more about God the Father, Jesus Christ and the plan God has for them. Our instruction can benefit personal lives, families, science, technology and businesses around the world.”



Tyler Unity Center is located at 14024 State Highway 155 in Tyler. To learn more about the Shomerei Hamashal Institute and the upcoming event, visit http://www.hamashal.org.