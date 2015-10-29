Dr. Daniel Burton, Dentist in Grand Rapids, MI Offers Patients Customized Smile Transformations

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2015 --Dr. Daniel Burton is helping patients in Grand Rapids finally get the healthy, beautiful smiles they've always dreamed of having through customized smile makeover procedures, no matter the current state of the patient's oral health. He uses a unique combination of cosmetic and restorative procedures for each patient to give them a smile that they can be proud to show off.



A smile makeover not only ensures that the patient's oral health is in optimal condition, but it is also one of the best ways to improve self-esteem and confidence. Depending on the condition of the patient's teeth, Dr. Burton uses a unique combination of services such as dental crowns, dental implants, porcelain veneers, clear braces, aligners, and teeth whitening to give them a new smile that dramatically improves their overall appearance.



For patients who have crowded, gapped, or misaligned teeth, Dr. Burton offers options for clear and removable aligners that give patients a much more comfortable and attractive orthodontic experience. These aligners are designed to provide the same result as conventional braces but allow patients more lifestyle flexibility during the treatment period.



Patients who only have minor gaps, crowding, or misalignment may be good candidates for porcelain crowns that can conceal minor cosmetic imperfections, as well as misshapen, chipped, discolored, or asymmetrical teeth. Porcelain veneers are extremely thin, yet durable shells that are bonded to the front of the teeth to create a new appearance.



Dental implants are the best solution available in the industry today to restore patient's smiles that have missing permanent teeth. Dental implants provide patients with the look, feel, and function of a natural tooth that blends seamlessly into their smile. Dental implants can be used effectively to replace a single missing tooth, a series of missing teeth, or entire top and bottom arches of missing teeth.



About Dr. Daniel Burton

Dr. Daniel J. Burton has been practicing dentistry for more than 40 years. He has become known as one of Michigan's most experienced dentists and has been treating patients at his Grand Rapids location since 2006. Dr. Burton is a graduate of the University of Detroit School of Dentistry and has received postgraduate training in a number of different dental specialties including cosmetic dentistry, endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, and sedation dentistry. He is the founder of the Michigan Sleep Network that helps screen and treat patients for obstructive sleep apnea. Dr. Burton is a member of several professional organizations including the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and several others.



