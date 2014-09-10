Dr. Dave Sahley of Dynamics Physical Therapy Announces September Teaching Schedule

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --Nationally-recognized Doctor Dave Sahley of Dynamics Physical Therapy, an organization that serves many Virginia cities, stated he is pleased to announce his teaching schedule for the month of September for MAPS. “I love teaching,” said Dr. Sahley, “and as a doctor who’s been in practice for a long time, I believe it’s important to share what I’ve learned with the medical community.”



MAPS, which stands for Maitland-Australian Physiotherapy Seminars, offers 11 seminars in the month of September and one COMT (certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist) Examination. MAPS offers training and education on the Maitland Approach, a patient-centric approach that primarily uses the assessment and treatment of a patient’s signs and symptoms to develop an effective treatment plan, and the Maitland-Australian Approach, which took the process a step further by combining the latest evidence-based research in Manual Therapy/Physiotherapy.



Dr. Sahley’s classes will be taking him outside of Virginia. Both of his September courses are focused on the spine. From September 5th to 7th, he was in Marietta, Georgia teaching MT-2: Essential Spine Seminar. The course was open to physical therapists, medical doctors, and osteopathic doctors, and emphasized the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine, with a special focus throughout on management of pain-dominant and stiffness-dominant disorders.



From September 12th to 14th, Dr. Sahley will travel to Boston, Massachusetts. His course will be MT-M: Spinal and Peripheral Manipulation Seminar. The topics to be primarily emphasized will be assessment and treatment, and different kinds of manipulation for treatment of spinal disorders.



“The spine is an important area of focus for me,” said Dr. Sahley. “A lot of people go through their entire lives with pain and stiffness in the back and legs as a result of a spinal condition. Doctors who aren’t familiar with the principles I will be teaching are unable to help these patients, and the patients lose hope of living a pain-free life. It doesn’t have to be this way.”



Dynamics Physical Therapy serves patients across Northern Virginia physical therapy with three offices in Haymarket, Gainesville, and Herndon. The organization has four doctors on staff who are also trained in physical therapy. This year, Dynamics Physical Therapy announced that they won Haymarket Lifestyle magazine’s Honorable Mention in the category of physical therapy for the second year in a row.



