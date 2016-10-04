Dr. David Crouch Helps Patients Find Permanent Alternative to Missing Teeth with Dental Implants

Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Dr. David Crouch, DDS, of Orange County is focused on offering patients the best dental implants available. Dr. Crouch's state-of-the-art tooth replacement method gives patients the chance to restore their smile, protect their dental health, and prevent further tooth or bone loss near the original injury site.



Dental implants are most like natural teeth because they anchor to the jaw in a similar way. They mimic natural teeth by fixing a crown to a titanium screw, which is anchored to the jawbone. The titanium Dr. Crouch uses in his dental implants has the ability to fuse to bone, which means the dental implant will not only feel like a natural tooth, but it will be nearly indistinguishable from real teeth.



Because dental implants have one of highest success rate for surgically implanted devices, Dr Crouch recommends them as the best, long-term solution for dental issues like severely damaged or missing teeth. Since they are nearly as durable as natural teeth, patients can go about their normal business - drinking, eating, flossing, and brushing – without having to worry about their implants. With proper care, dental implants will likely last a lifetime. Their durability and natural-looking appearance makes them an ideal tooth replacement choice.



Dr. Crouch's priority is to not only give patients their smile back, but to protect their dental health by preventing the inevitable bone loss that follows tooth loss. Unlike dentures or bridges, patients never have to worry about their smile "slipping" or "falling out" with dental implants. Because of these many benefits, Dr. Crouch encourages people needing single or several tooth replacements to consider dental implants.



Dr. Crouch and his staff are focused on providing patients with top quality dental work and are accepting new patients. To find out if implants are the best solution to your dental issues, contact Dr. Crouch's office for a consult. Dr. Crouch and his staff focus on providing patients the kind of care that allows them to enjoy the benefits of a healthier mouth and a healthier smile.



About Dr. David Crouch

With more than three decades of experience as a dental professional, Dr. David Crouch's focus is on making each patient feel at home during treatment and giving them the attention they deserve. Dr. Crouch is also a member of the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry.



To find out more about Dr. David Crouch and his dental implants, or any of the other services he offers at his Orange, CA dental office, visit www.davidrcrouchdds.com.