Dr. David Maisey of Denali Family Dental Puts Family Values First at Anchorage Dental Office

Anchorage, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --Dr. David Maisey, Anchorage dentist at Denali Family Dental is committed to providing the best and most modern dental services along with family values to help patients have the most positive dental experience possible at his office. Together with his staff, Dr. Maisey treats patients with compassionate care, courtesy, and a welcoming attitude from the moment they walk in the door, and offer them the most modern technology in-office to help them achieve healthy, happy, and confident smiles.



Dr. Maisey and his staff know that not all patients feel comfortable about visiting the dentist to receive much-needed care. In fact, dental fear and anxiety is one of the leading factors that keeps patients from receiving dental care that will maintain or improve their oral health. As a result, the staff at Denali Family Dental is committed to treating each patient as a member of their own family, giving them respect, dignity, and courtesy no matter the state of their oral health or how comfortable they feel initially about visiting the dentist. Dr. Maisey and his staff treat patients ranging from ages 3 to 99 and are committed to helping each of them feel comfortable and relaxed while in their care.



Denali Family Dental offers complete dental care for patients, including preventive dental services, restorative dental services, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and even dental implants for adult patients who have lost one or more permanent teeth. Dr. Maisey offers some of the latest orthodontic methods such as Invisalign and Six Month Smiles that help patients achieve the straight, beautiful smiles they've always dreamed off without traditional metal braces. The dental implants Dr. Maisey provides helps patients achieve permanent smiles even after tooth loss and offer a far superior option than other dental prosthetics like dentures, partial dentures, or bridges. Dr. Maisey has received specialized training in this treatment option and is able to give his patients complete restorative care all in one office without having to refer them to other dental professionals.



With more than 30 years of history serving the Anchorage community, Denali Family Dental is proud to provide care for multiple generations of families in the local area. They are conveniently located on Denali Street in Anchorage and are always accepting new patients.



About Dr. David Maisey

Dr. Maisey has been practicing dentistry for more than 25 years. He completed his DDS degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School and has remained committed to completing numerous continuing education courses each year throughout his career. He is known for staying at the forefront of methods and technology in the industry to provide his patients with the best level of care. Dr. Maisey is a member of the ADA, the Alaska Dental Association, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.



For more information about Dr. David Maisey and the services he and his staff offer at Denali Family Dental, please visit www.DrMaisey.com.