Dr. Denitza Blagev Named New Medical Director of Intermountain Riverton Hospital

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2021 --Intermountain pulmonologist and critical care physician, Denitza Blagev, MD, has been named medical director for Intermountain Riverton Hospital in Riverton, UT.



Dr. Blagev will oversee clinical operations and a medical staff of more than 300 physicians and advanced practice providers at the 97-bed community hospital, which has more than 20 medical specialties and is one of 25 hospitals that are part of the Intermountain Healthcare system, based in Salt Lake City.



Her new leadership role includes ensuring continued quality and safety of patient care, focusing on physician and advanced practice provider engagement, and serving as a liaison with clinical and operations leaders in Intermountain's clinical programs and clinical shared services.



"Dr. Blagev has exceptional clinical, operational, and research experience across the inpatient, outpatient, and virtual care continuum and her work is focused on establishing and measuring quality and value," said Todd Neubert, administrator of Riverton Hospital.



"Her wide range of experience will help lead Riverton Hospital in delivering high-quality care that is affordable, equitable, and provides value to patients and communities, as the rapidly changing healthcare landscape demands," he added.



Dr. Blagev was recruited to Intermountain in 2011 through the Advanced Training Program at the Institute for Healthcare Delivery Research. She has experience leading quality efforts in her former role as the medical director for quality in the office of patient experience. She's led projects focused on peer learning; improving mortality; reducing sepsis; physician and advanced practice provider quality; and health equity. She previously served as medical director at the Schmidt Chest Clinic at Intermountain Medical Center, as well and medical director of Intermountain's Pulmonary Disease Navigator Program.



She graduated from Yale University in biomedical engineering and completed medical school at New York University. She did her internship and residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School internal medicine and also did a residency and pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.