Dr. Douglas Henstrom of Utah Facial Plastics Discusses the Benefits of His Direct Necklift Procedure

Layton, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2017 --Utah Facial Plastics offers the latest advancements in surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation with two locations along the Wasatch front. Dr. Scott Thompson and Dr. Douglas Henstrom are both facial plastic surgeons with over 30 years of experience combined. Dr. Henstrom joined Dr. Thompson earlier this year to offer his services to Utah Facial Plastic's continually expanding patient base.



Along with his unique facial nerve paralysis specialty, Dr. Henstrom also brings a necklift procedure that involves less downtime following surgery, less cost, and less overall incisions. He has been consulting with and treating many patients at Utah Facial Plastics with successful results.



As Dr. Henstrom discusses in a recent interview for patient education content, men are more likely to undergo a direct necklift procedure. With age, the neck skin becomes loose and often gets to the point where it becomes difficult to button a dress shirt and/or wear a tie. Many men with this issue are not ready for a full face or necklift or the 3 weeks of downtime that is required in order to have the such a procedure done. Dr. Henstrom's direct necklift is a great option to eliminate loose neck skin without a lot of incisions and lengthy downtime.



A direct necklift can be done in-office under local anesthetic. Valium is optional to help patients relax during surgery. The sutures are removed one week post-surgery though bruising and swelling may take up to two weeks to subside. It can also be done with upper eyelid surgery, Botox, dermal fillers or other less-invasive procedures to provide full facial rejuvenation without a lot of recovery time.



For more information about Dr. Henstrom's direct necklift procedure, call 801-776-2220 or visit utahfacialplastics.com.



About Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics is Utah's Leader in facial rejuvenation with two locations near Salt Lake City and many surgical and non-surgical procedures for facial rejuvenation and hair restoration. Common non-surgical procedures include Botox, dermal fillers, micro-needling, vampire facials, Hydrafacial, laser treatments and more. Popular surgeries include neck and facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid, hair transplant, brow, and ear surgery (otoplasty).