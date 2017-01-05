Dr. Edward Loev Offers Instant Transformations for San Francisco Dental Patients with Veneers

San Fransisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --Dental patients in San Francisco who want to improve their smiles but don't want to resort to orthodontics or other dental surgery to do so can find a solution with the porcelain veneers offered by Dr. Edward Loev. With porcelain veneers, patients can receive a dramatically transformed smile in just 2-3 office visits. These thin porcelain shells are custom designed by Dr. Loev and the patient to be the size, shape, and shade that the patient prefers, and to conceal any cosmetic imperfection they have concerns about.



Veneers have become one of the most popular cosmetic treatments in dentistry, particularly for adults, because of the ease of treatment and their effectiveness in creating the type of smile patients have always dreamed of having. Veneers can effectively conceal mild to moderate gapping, crowding, or misalignment without requiring orthodontic treatment. Additionally, veneers are commonly used to correct asymmetrical teeth, permanent staining, short, or worn teeth to create a look that the patient is much more confident with.



Patients who are interested in veneers typically complete three visits to Dr. Loev's office. During the first visit, Dr. Loev and the patient discuss the concerns the patient has about their current smile and their objectives in transforming their smiles with veneers. During this first visit, Dr. Loev also prepares the teeth for the veneers and takes a cast of the patient's teeth that is used to create the permanent set of veneers. The patient returns for a second visit once the veneers are completed for installation. Occasionally a third visit is required to ensure that the veneers fit perfectly and that they achieve the precise results the patient desires for their smile.



Porcelain veneers, despite their thin design, are extremely durable. When properly maintained, they have the potential to last 10-20 years. Dr. Loev offers financing options for this treatment so patients may achieve the smile they desire without the impediment of financial barriers.



Dr. Loev is known as one of the leading providers of cosmetic dental solutions in the San Francisco area. In addition to porcelain veneers, Dr. Loev offers other services like tooth-colored fillings, dental implants, teeth, whitening, Invisalign, and more.



About Dr. Edward L. Loev

With more than four decades as a practicing dentist, Dr. Loev is one of the most experienced dental professionals in San Francisco. He is a graduate of University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy and Marine Crop. During the Vietnam War. His office is conveniently located in the 450 Sutter Medical Building in the Union Square/Financial District and is updated with innovative equipment for increased comfort, options and service.



To learn more about Dr. Edward Love and the veneers he offers patients who are seeking immediate smile transformations, please visit www.drloev.com.