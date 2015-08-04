Dr. Eric P. Bachelor Reviews What to Consider when Considering Breast Augmentation

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --Breast augmentation, or augmentation mammoplasty, is a surgical procedure performed by a plastic surgeon to increase or enhance a woman's breast size. Researching and becoming informed about the possible risks, implants types, surgeon experience, and what to expect during and after surgery are an integral part of the surgery process. The reasons a person may decide to undergo breast augmentation are endless, but regardless of the starting point, it's best to know what to expect before, during and after.



The two major implant materials used today are saline and silicone. Saline implants have a silicone outer shell filled during surgery with a sterile saltwater solution. They are the more cost effective solution, with a reputation for safety and a smaller incision site. Silicone implants are filled with an elastic silicone gel that closely mimics organic breast tissue in feeling. The surgeon will want to discuss the potential risks involved with the procedure and what you can expect in the following months after surgery. An experienced surgeon can address all of your concerns and guide you to choosing which type of implant is best for you.



Before deciding to have surgery, a patient needs to fully understand the choice they are about to make when having a breast augmentation. The body will continue to age and implants alone are unable to keep the breasts from sagging. Accordingly, the breasts will fluctuate in size and appearance due to any changes in weight so additional surgery could become a possibility in the future.



Prior to surgery, it might be necessary to have a mammogram so a baseline is established. If you take medications, the surgeon may ask you to temporarily stop them and have a driver bring you the day of surgery. Following surgery, wearing a sports bra might help support and position the breast implants to aid in the healing process. The key is to avoid aggressive activity for two weeks and get plenty of rest immediately after surgery so the body can completely recover.



About Dr. Bachelor

Dr. Eric P. Bachelor is a California native that offers a wide range of services out of his offices in Pleasanton and Danville. Extensive surgery experience includes breast augmentation, liposuction, breast reduction, and tummy tuck. Dr. Bachelor is board certified with the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has performed over 10,000 rejuvenation procedures.



